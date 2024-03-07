Brain Teaser: Can you find the total weight of a dog, a duck and a rabbit in this puzzle?

A maths brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s Threads and is leaving people boggled. The teaser challenges maths lovers to find the total weight of a dog, a duck and a rabbit based on a few hints. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? If so, solve this puzzle in ten seconds or less. Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle in ten seconds or less? (Threads/@rombesk)

“Given that the weight of a rabbit and a duck is 10 kilograms, the weight of a dog and a rabbit is 20 kilograms, and the weight of a dog and a duck is 24 kilograms, what is the total weight of a dog, a rabbit, and a duck?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Threads.

A text insert on the brain teaser reads, “Duck rabbit 10 kg, dog rabbit 20 kg, dog duck 24 kg, duck dog rabbit =?”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since received numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“54 kg,” wrote an individual. To this, another person replied, “That’s the weight of two of each. You add up the number = 54, but that’s the weight of two dogs plus two rabbits and two ducks.”

Another added, “X - Rabbit, Y - Duck, Z - Dog. X+Y= 10, X+Z= 20, Y+Z= 24, X+Y+Z= ? (X+Y)+(X+Z)+(Y+Z) = 10+20+24, 2X+2Y+2Z=54/2. X+Y+Z = 27.”

“Rabbit + duck = 10. Rabbit + dog = 20. From there, we get that dog = duck + 10. Which can be written as duck + dog = 2 duck + 10. Duck + dog = 24 Then, duck + (duck + 10) = 24 or 2 duck + 10 = 24. There, we get duck = 7. Then, we know that dog = 17 duck + Rabbit = 10. So, rabbit = 3. So, the answer is 3 + 7 + 17, which equals 27,” explained a third.