Brain Teaser: Can you determine how much money this store lost after a man stole $100 bill?

A brain teaser that has been gaining traction on X asks people about the money a store lost after a man stole money from the store’s register. The brain teaser has left people scratching their heads. Can you solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less? (X/@Rainmaker1973)

The brain teaser was shared on the X handle @Rainmaker1973 with the caption, “A classic brain teaser.” The puzzle reads, “A man steals a $100 bill from a store’s register. Then he buys $70 worth of goods at that store using the $100 bill, and gets $30 change. How much money did the store lose?”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 28. It has since collected over 8.6 lakh views. Additionally, it has received numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“Simple answer: $100. Convoluted answer: Depends on the markup e.g. wholesale price paid for the $70 (retail) of goods,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The store lost a total of $30 cash. The value of the $70 worth of stolen groceries depends on the metric used, as they had not yet sold at their posted prices. The cost of the groceries to the store was lower, but there were also other costs for getting them onto the shelves.”

“Loss is still $100, since the purchase could happen from any person with any $100 bill. Cost of goods is irrelevant,” expressed a third.

“Assuming the store had $20 in profit from the goods sold, the store lost $80,” shared a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “As goods are not money, they would have stolen $30 in money.”

What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?