Brain Teaser: ‘99% get it wrong.’ Can you find out how many eggs are left?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 04, 2024 10:00 PM IST

A brain teaser was shared on Threads, Instagram’s text-based conversation app, with the claim that 99 per cent of people will fail to solve it. The brain teaser asks people to figure out the number of remaining eggs after an individual broke, fried and ate a few eggs, and it has left people boggled.

This egg-related brain teaser has left people baffled. Can you solve it? (Threads/ahmedmostafa00000000)

The brain teaser reads, “I have 6 eggs. I broke 2. I fried 2. I ate 2. How many are left?”

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since received numerous likes and comments from puzzle lovers.

Check out how people reacted to the brain teaser here:

“Answer is 6 eggs because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle. The riddle states that I have 6 eggs, which is using a present clause. The words ‘broke’, ‘cooked’ and ‘ate’ are all past tense,” posted an individual.

Another added, “4 eggs are left. Since you fried and ate the two eggs you broke.”

“‘I have six eggs.’ End of story,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “That’s right 6 eggs are gone and he has 6 now.”

What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?

Earlier, a brain teaser gained significant traction online and left people scratching their heads. It challenged people to guess the name of the fifth son based on the hints provided. The brain teaser reads, “Mary has five sons. The first son is Ten, second is Twenty, third is Thirty, fourth is Forty. What is the name of the fifth son?” It also provides puzzle lovers with a hint: ‘Fifty is not the answer.’ Can you solve this one?

