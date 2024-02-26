Viral Brain Teaser: How many animals do you see in this picture?

Brain teasers exercise our minds and challenge us to think creatively and critically. Whether they involve riddles, logic problems, or maths questions, brain teasers are entertaining to solve. A brain teaser has been going viral on social media and has sparked a discussion about the correct answer. The brain teaser involves counting the number of animals that can be seen in a given picture. Are you up for the challenge? Can you count them all? Brain Teaser: How many animals are there in this picture? (X/@Rainmaker1973)

“A classic brain teaser. How many animals do you see?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser features numerous animals overlapping each other. All you have to do is count them all. Can you solve this brain teaser in ten seconds? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 24. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser right here:

“Bea, cow, wolf, crow, cat, rabbit,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “10 - Bear, cow, wolf, rabbit, cat, butterfly, snail, small bird, larger bird, and what appears to be a turtle.”

“I see four animals - a lion, a giraffe, a hippo, and a crocodile. It's fascinating how our minds interpret images based on perception and patterns,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “It took me 40 minutes to count every single one. So I know there are 13.”

“The picture has 5 animals, a bear, a cow, a wolf, a rabbit and a bird,” posted a fifth.

How many animals were you able to spot in this brain teaser?