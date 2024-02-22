Brain Teaser: Can you solve this complex maths puzzle without a calculator?

Many people love solving brain teasers, maths puzzles, and riddles. And if you happen to be one of them, then we have a maths question that will keep you engaged for quite some time. You can even challenge your friends and family with this brain teaser. The brain teaser is complex, and the catch is to solve it within 20 seconds, that too without using a calculator. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question in 20 seconds or less? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you calculate without a calculator in 20 seconds?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X handle @ezdailyquiz. The brain teaser asks, “What is 1/2 + 9/10 + 8/5 equal to?” It has four options. These are - A. 3, B. 18/17, C. 5, and D. 9/5.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 22. It has since collected over 2,700 views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how X users reacted to this brain teaser here:

“None of these are right. The answer is 6,” posted an individual.

Another added, “1/2 + 9/10 + 8/5 = 5/10 + 9/10 + 16/10 = (5+9+16)/10 = 30/10 = 3.”

“Answer: Option A 1/2+9/10+8/5 = (5+9+16)/10=30/10 = 3<” expressed a third.

Many unanimously agree that ‘A’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

