 Brain Teaser: Can you solve this complex maths puzzle without a calculator? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you solve this complex maths puzzle without a calculator?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this complex maths puzzle without a calculator?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 22, 2024 11:40 PM IST

A maths brain teaser has left people scratching their heads. Can you solve it in 20 seconds or less?

Many people love solving brain teasers, maths puzzles, and riddles. And if you happen to be one of them, then we have a maths question that will keep you engaged for quite some time. You can even challenge your friends and family with this brain teaser. The brain teaser is complex, and the catch is to solve it within 20 seconds, that too without using a calculator. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question in 20 seconds or less? (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question in 20 seconds or less? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you tell what is not known until it is not measured?

“Can you calculate without a calculator in 20 seconds?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X handle @ezdailyquiz. The brain teaser asks, “What is 1/2 + 9/10 + 8/5 equal to?” It has four options. These are - A. 3, B. 18/17, C. 5, and D. 9/5.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 22. It has since collected over 2,700 views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Can you figure out what the closest time to midnight is?

Check out how X users reacted to this brain teaser here:

“None of these are right. The answer is 6,” posted an individual.

Another added, “1/2 + 9/10 + 8/5 = 5/10 + 9/10 + 16/10 = (5+9+16)/10 = 30/10 = 3.”

“Answer: Option A 1/2+9/10+8/5 = (5+9+16)/10=30/10 = 3<” expressed a third.

Many unanimously agree that ‘A’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On