Brain Teaser: Can you figure out what the closest time to midnight is?
This brain teaser about the closest time to midnight has left people scratching their heads. Do you think you can solve it correctly?
A brain teaser that was shared on a social media platform has sparked a discussion online. The brain teaser simply asks people to choose the time closest to midnight from the given options. Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If yes, take a shot at this brain teaser.
The brain teaser was shared on Threads handle @7millionaire_lines. The question reads, “What is the closest time to midnight?” It has four options. These are- A. 11:55 am, B. 12:06 am, C. 11:50 am, D. 12:03 am.
Take a look at the brain teaser right here:
The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Threads. It has since collected over 400 likes and numerous comments.
Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:
“12:03 am, literally 3 minutes away from 12:00 am? How are y’all getting this wrong?” posted an individual.
Another added, “D as midnight is 12:00 am.”
“C, B & D do not exist. A is 11 hours and 55 minutes from the previous midnight it 12 hours and 5 minutes to the next midnight. C is 11 hours and 50 minutes away from the previous midnight. B and D do not exist as after midnight the clock resets to zero hours. After noon it would be pm,” shared a third.
A fourth commented, “D. It is 3 minutes past midnight.”
“A and C are discarded because those are close to midday not midnight. So the answer would be D,” wrote a fifth.
A sixth chimed in, “A. Time is constantly moving forwards so if it is past midnight, B and D would be incorrect as now you have to calculate the current time to the next midnight. So in this case, you need to think a bit backwards. Instead, look for the latest time out of the options given and that would be A) 11:55 am.”
What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?