Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by moving two matchsticks?

Brain teasers are a favourite pastime of many. Probably, this is why posts featuring them gain traction online. And if you are also looking for a brain teaser to pass your leisure time, then we have one for you. This puzzle poses a simple yet intriguing challenge. It is to move just two matchsticks to make the equation correct. Brain Teaser: Can you make this equation correct? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you move 2 sticks to correct this equation?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared by X handle @ezdailyquiz. The brain teaser shows 4-3=8 written with matchsticks. All you need to do is pick two matchsticks to correct this equation. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 1,200 times. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how puzzle enthusiasts reacted to this brain teaser:

“I can do it in 1. 9 - 3 = 6,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Move 1 right stick of 8 to become 6 and put it to the - sign to become +. Then move 1 stick of 3 to become 2; so 4+2=6.”

“4+5=9,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “11-3=8.”

“Make 4 an eleven. 11-3=8,” expressed a fifth.