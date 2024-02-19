Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by moving two matchsticks?
Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?
Brain teasers are a favourite pastime of many. Probably, this is why posts featuring them gain traction online. And if you are also looking for a brain teaser to pass your leisure time, then we have one for you. This puzzle poses a simple yet intriguing challenge. It is to move just two matchsticks to make the equation correct.
“Can you move 2 sticks to correct this equation?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared by X handle @ezdailyquiz. The brain teaser shows 4-3=8 written with matchsticks. All you need to do is pick two matchsticks to correct this equation. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?
Take a look at the brain teaser here:
The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 1,200 times. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.
Here’s how puzzle enthusiasts reacted to this brain teaser:
“I can do it in 1. 9 - 3 = 6,” posted an X user.
Another added, “Move 1 right stick of 8 to become 6 and put it to the - sign to become +. Then move 1 stick of 3 to become 2; so 4+2=6.”
“4+5=9,” wrote a third.
A fourth commented, “11-3=8.”
“Make 4 an eleven. 11-3=8,” expressed a fifth.