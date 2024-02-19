 Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by moving two matchsticks? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by moving two matchsticks?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 19, 2024 11:48 PM IST

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Brain teasers are a favourite pastime of many. Probably, this is why posts featuring them gain traction online. And if you are also looking for a brain teaser to pass your leisure time, then we have one for you. This puzzle poses a simple yet intriguing challenge. It is to move just two matchsticks to make the equation correct.

Brain Teaser: Can you make this equation correct? (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Can you make this equation correct? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you move 2 sticks to correct this equation?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared by X handle @ezdailyquiz. The brain teaser shows 4-3=8 written with matchsticks. All you need to do is pick two matchsticks to correct this equation. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 1,200 times. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how puzzle enthusiasts reacted to this brain teaser:

“I can do it in 1. 9 - 3 = 6,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Move 1 right stick of 8 to become 6 and put it to the - sign to become +. Then move 1 stick of 3 to become 2; so 4+2=6.”

“4+5=9,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “11-3=8.”

“Make 4 an eleven. 11-3=8,” expressed a fifth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

