Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this ‘easy’ puzzle?

Are you a fan of brain teasers? If so, get ready for a challenge that’s sure to put your mind to the test. This brain teaser is perfect for puzzle lovers who enjoy a good challenge. Can you crack the code and find the missing number? Give it a try and see if you have what it takes to solve this puzzling riddle. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Find the missing number,” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser shows four sets of numbers. All you need to do is figure out the pattern and use it to find the number that will replace the question mark.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 15 on X. Since then, it has collected over 1,300 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comm section of the puzzle to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“5+2 = 7, 7+2 = 9, 3+7 = 10, 10+3 = 13, 1+5 = 6, 6+1 = 7, 4+1 = 5, 5+4 = 9. The answer is 4,” posted an individual.

Another added, “4? But why do we get 1 instead of 7 in the RHS box?”

“4,” commented a third.

A fourth added, “1.”

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?