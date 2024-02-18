 Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this ‘easy’ puzzle? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this ‘easy’ puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this ‘easy’ puzzle?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 18, 2024 11:46 PM IST

Can you find the missing number in less than five seconds?Your time starts now…

Are you a fan of brain teasers? If so, get ready for a challenge that’s sure to put your mind to the test. This brain teaser is perfect for puzzle lovers who enjoy a good challenge. Can you crack the code and find the missing number? Give it a try and see if you have what it takes to solve this puzzling riddle.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number?(X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find the missing number?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle using BODMAS?

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Find the missing number,” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser shows four sets of numbers. All you need to do is figure out the pattern and use it to find the number that will replace the question mark.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on February 15 on X. Since then, it has collected over 1,300 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comm section of the puzzle to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“5+2 = 7, 7+2 = 9, 3+7 = 10, 10+3 = 13, 1+5 = 6, 6+1 = 7, 4+1 = 5, 5+4 = 9. The answer is 4,” posted an individual.

Another added, “4? But why do we get 1 instead of 7 in the RHS box?”

“4,” commented a third.

A fourth added, “1.”

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser?

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On