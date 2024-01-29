 Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle using BODMAS? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle using BODMAS?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle using BODMAS?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 29, 2024 11:50 PM IST

Do you think you are good at maths? Give this maths brain teaser a try.

A brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on social media was shared with the claim that most people ‘will get it wrong’. The brain teaser asks a seemingly simple maths question, and people need to solve it using BODMAS. Do you think you are good at maths? Give this puzzle a try.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle? (X/@art0fthinking)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle? (X/@art0fthinking)

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking. It reads, “What is the answer? 7+7/7+7*7-7.” How quickly can you solve it? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 26 on X. It has since accumulated over 72,000 views. Additionally, the brain teaser has received numerous likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“If you follow BODMAS (or PEMDAS), you would have: 7 + 1 + 49 - 7 = 50,” posted an individual.

Another added, “50. No one should get this wrong. It’s 6th-grade maths.”

“Did the maths, and it’s 4,” claimed a third.

A fourth shared, “Zero.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser using BODMAS? If so, what answer did you get?

Earlier, another brain teaser that left the Internet talking asks puzzle enthusiasts to make an expression true. The question reads, “Fill in the blanks to make the expression true. 72 + 3_8 = 47.” Can you find out the missing numbers to make the expression true? You have only five seconds to do so.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

