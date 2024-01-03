Brain Teaser: Can you crack this viral maths question everyone is talking about?

A simple maths question has been gaining traction on social media for a few days now and is prompting people to come up with varied answers. The question requires finding the numbers that belong in the blank spaces to make an addition expression correct. Do you consider yourself a maths whiz? If so, prove your prowess by solving this question correctly in 5 seconds using mental calculations. Brain Teaser: Can you fill the numbers in blank spaces in five seconds or less?(X/@TansuYegen)

“Can you fill in the blanks?” wrote X user Tansu Yegen while sharing a maths question on the microblogging platform. The question reads, “Fill in the blanks to make the expression true. _72 + 3_8 = 47_.” Can you find out the missing numbers to make the expression true? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the viral brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on December 29 on X. Since then, it has been viewed over 1.1 million times. Additionally, the share has received a plethora of likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, “Thought that this was a trick question, and needed only 1 number to fill in all the blanks. Failed miserably.”

“Impossible. Your total would have to be 480, not 470,” joined another.

A third chimed in, “0-9-0 is the trivial solution, but the fact that you use the same symbol for the blanks implies that it is the same number. Curious to know what that would be.”

“Units place = 0, tens place = 9, hundreds place = 0,” posted a fourth.

A fifth commented, “It is 190.”

“First row:1, second row: 0, third row: 0,” joined a sixth.

People who solved the puzzle had varied opinions about the correct answer to this question. While many claimed that ‘090’ is the right answer, others argued that it is ‘190’.