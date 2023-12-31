Year Ender 2023: 5 brain teasers that left people scratching their heads

People love solving brain teasers and if you’re searching for enjoyable puzzles to solve as we move into 2024, then we have a few that will keep you hooked for quite some time. So, are you ready to dive deep into brain-teasing challenges? Brain Teasers: How quickly can you solve these puzzles?(X and Reddit/STEM_HUB_ and Ro5-3448)

1- Can you solve this cow puzzle?

The first puzzle sounds simple, but it is actually quite challenging. It requires puzzle enthusiasts to use basic maths to determine how much money an individual earned by selling a cow. The question reads, “I bought a cow for $800. I sold it for $1,000. I bought it again for $1,100. I sold it again for $1,300. How much did I earn?”

2- Can you track the criminal’s route from Miami to Seattle?

This one will prompt you to channel your inner Sherlock Holmes to track the movements of a criminal who travelled from Miami to Seattle. The only hint is that he opted for the most economical air route. Can you trace the criminal’s steps?

3- ‘What has cities but no houses...?’

The third brain teaser on the list can only be solved if you think of an out-of-the-box solution. The question is, “What has cities but no houses, forests but no trees and river but no water?” Can you deduce it?

4- ‘90% will fail’ to solve this one

Are you a maths whiz? If you think so, then solve this maths problem using mental calculations. According to the question, if the sum of one and a half apples is equal to 60 and that of two oranges is 10, then find out the product of two apples and half an orange.

5- Can you decode the names of two countries?

Do you think you are a puzzle master? Wait until you solve this one. The brain teaser reads, “Name a country which has another country completely inside it, but the two do not share a border. There are at least 2!” Do you think you can solve the puzzle?

Were you able to solve all these brain teasers all by yourself? If yes, how quickly?