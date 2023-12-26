Brain Teaser: Can you crack four mind-bending riddles shared on Instagram?

“Does anyone know the world’s oldest riddle?” wrote discussion platform Reddit while sharing a series of brain teasers on Instagram. The teasers challenge people to apply logical reasoning skills to answer them correctly. Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If yes, prove it by solving these brain teasers. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve these mind-bending riddles? (Representational Image/Pixabay)

The first brain teaser challenges people to name three boxes correctly. The puzzle goes as, “There are three boxes in front of you. One is labelled ‘Apples’, one is labelled ‘Oranges’ and one is labelled ‘Apples and Oranges’. You are allowed to take out one fruit from one box without looking. By doing this, how can you label each box correctly?”

The next puzzle presents an intriguing brain teaser. It reads, “Poor have me. Rich people need me. If you eat me you will die. I am more evil than the devil (and the kid that reminds the teacher of homework). What am I?” Do you have what it takes to solve this one?

The third brain teaser poses a scenario of a man on an island with chicken feed, a chicken, and a wolf. “There is a man who is on an island with chicken feed, a chicken and a wolf. The chicken will eat the chicken if left alone together. He must go on a raft across the water and the raft will only carry one of these three things along with himself. How does he get all three across the water without them eating each other?” reads the third riddle. Are you good at solving brain teasers?

In the fourth and final one, you have to determine the older brother among two siblings. The teaser reads, “There are two brothers. One older and one younger. But one brother tells only truths and the other brother tells only lies. By asking one question only, how do you find out which is the older brother?” Can you solve this riddle?

An Instagram user wrote, “First riddle: take one out of the ‘apples and oranges’ box. Then everything else falls into place.”

“Number 2 is nothing. Answer: nothing. Poor have nothing, rich need nothing, etc,” posted another.

A third solved the riddle and even gave a detailed explanation for each one of them. It reads, “First: Pull out a fruit from the one labelled as Apples and Oranges. If it is an Apple, label it as Apple or if it an Orange, label it as an Orange. Assuming it was an Apples, the one labelled as Oranges would be Apples & Oranges and the last one would be Oranges.”

“Second: Nothing. Poor have nothing, Rich need nothing. If we eat nothing we die. Nothing is more evil than the devil and the kid who reminds the teacher of the homework. Third: First the man should take the chicken to the other side. Wolf won’t eat the chicken feed. Now he can come back and get the wolf and go to the other side. There, he should drop the wolf and take the chicken with him back to the first side. There, drop the chicken, carry the feed. Drop the feed near the wolf. Go back and collect the chicken. Now all of them are there. To be honest, he should invest in a bigger boat or disciplined pets,” she further adds.

She concludes her explanation, “Fourth: The question should be ‘If I asked which one of you is the youngest, who would the other point to.’ If I asked the truth brother, he would indicate that the liar brother would point to the oldest one. If I asked the liar one, he would say that the truth one will point to the oldest one. Either way, you will get to the right answer.”

