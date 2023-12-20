close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Are you a puzzle master? Prove by finding 7 Christmas-related things

Brain Teaser: Are you a puzzle master? Prove by finding 7 Christmas-related things

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 20, 2023 08:00 PM IST

A Christmas-themed brain teaser challenges people to find a grumpy Santa, Mrs Claus, a snowman, a bell, a polar bear, an elf, and an apple. Can you spot them?

As we are nearing Christmas, Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, has been sharing some exciting festive brain teasers with his followers. Be it finding Santa’s hat, ball ornaments, or a sheep. Now, the Germany-based digital artist has come up with yet another Christmas-themed puzzle. This latest teaser challenges puzzle enthusiasts to spot seven things related to the holiday season among a plethora of Santas. Can you spot all seven in just seven seconds?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot all seven Christmas-related things?(Facebook/@thedudolf)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot all seven Christmas-related things?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Read| Christmas Brain Teaser: Can you help Santa find his lost hat?

The brain teaser shared on Facebook challenges people to find a grumpy Santa, Mrs Claus, a snowman, a bell, a polar bear, an elf, and an apple. Do you think you can ace this challenge and find them all within the given time frame? Your time starts now…

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at this festive brain teaser here:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Facebook, this brain teaser has received over 200 reactions. While some dropped comments on this post after solving the puzzle, a few shared it with their friends and family.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found them all. Love these. Always so cleverly done,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The bell was the last one for me.”

“I found 6. Missed the apple. Too many things for my brain to remember,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “These are always great. Thank you and Merry Christmas!”

“Also found a present,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “The Elf was very difficult to find. But now, I‘ve found all 7. Thank you, and Merry Christmas!”

“Seriously, that polar bear! Took three close scans until I saw it. Brillant as always!” chimed in a seventh.

Also Read| Christmas Brain Teaser: Only puzzle masters can spot the sheep among Santas in 5 seconds

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out