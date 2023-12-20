Brain Teaser: Are you a puzzle master? Prove by finding 7 Christmas-related things

As we are nearing Christmas, Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, has been sharing some exciting festive brain teasers with his followers. Be it finding Santa’s hat, ball ornaments, or a sheep. Now, the Germany-based digital artist has come up with yet another Christmas-themed puzzle. This latest teaser challenges puzzle enthusiasts to spot seven things related to the holiday season among a plethora of Santas. Can you spot all seven in just seven seconds? Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot all seven Christmas-related things?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

The brain teaser shared on Facebook challenges people to find a grumpy Santa, Mrs Claus, a snowman, a bell, a polar bear, an elf, and an apple. Do you think you can ace this challenge and find them all within the given time frame? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this festive brain teaser here:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Facebook, this brain teaser has received over 200 reactions. While some dropped comments on this post after solving the puzzle, a few shared it with their friends and family.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found them all. Love these. Always so cleverly done,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The bell was the last one for me.”

“I found 6. Missed the apple. Too many things for my brain to remember,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “These are always great. Thank you and Merry Christmas!”

“Also found a present,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “The Elf was very difficult to find. But now, I‘ve found all 7. Thank you, and Merry Christmas!”

“Seriously, that polar bear! Took three close scans until I saw it. Brillant as always!” chimed in a seventh.