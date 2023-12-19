close_game
News / Trending / Christmas Brain Teaser: Can you help Santa find his lost hat?

Christmas Brain Teaser: Can you help Santa find his lost hat?

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 19, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Christmas Brain Teaser: Only puzzle masters can help Santa find his lost hat in five seconds or less. Are you among them?

Germany-based digital artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, regularly shares intriguing brain teasers on Facebook that keep people engaged. With Christmas just around the corner, the artist has been sharing intriguing holiday puzzles. In today’s puzzle, he challenges puzzle lovers to find Santa’s missing hat. However, there’s a catch: you only have five seconds to do so. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Christmas Brain Teaser: Help Santa find his lost hat so that he can travel around the world. (Facebook/@thedudolf)
Christmas Brain Teaser: Help Santa find his lost hat so that he can travel around the world. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

This brain teaser was shared on Facebook with the question, “Can you find Santa’s hat?” The teaser shows a few snowmen decorating a Christmas tree. Some of the snowmen can also be seen holding gifts and candy canes. Among them stands Santa with hands on his waist as he has lost his hat. Can you help Santa find his missing hat?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. Since then, many puzzle enthusiasts solved it and shared their thoughts in the comments. A few even reacted to the brain teaser and shared it with their friends and family.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found it! Merry Christmas,” posted an individual.

Another shared, “Found it quickly! Nice puzzle.”

“Got it in five seconds,” claimed a third.

A fourth commented, “Merry Christmas.”

“Easy,” shared a fifth.

Do you also find this brain teaser easy? How quickly were you able to spot Santa’s hat?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
