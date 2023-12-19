Christmas Brain Teaser: Can you help Santa find his lost hat?

Germany-based digital artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, regularly shares intriguing brain teasers on Facebook that keep people engaged. With Christmas just around the corner, the artist has been sharing intriguing holiday puzzles. In today’s puzzle, he challenges puzzle lovers to find Santa’s missing hat. However, there’s a catch: you only have five seconds to do so. Are you ready to take on the challenge? Christmas Brain Teaser: Help Santa find his lost hat so that he can travel around the world. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

This brain teaser was shared on Facebook with the question, “Can you find Santa’s hat?” The teaser shows a few snowmen decorating a Christmas tree. Some of the snowmen can also be seen holding gifts and candy canes. Among them stands Santa with hands on his waist as he has lost his hat. Can you help Santa find his missing hat?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. Since then, many puzzle enthusiasts solved it and shared their thoughts in the comments. A few even reacted to the brain teaser and shared it with their friends and family.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found it! Merry Christmas,” posted an individual.

Another shared, “Found it quickly! Nice puzzle.”

“Got it in five seconds,” claimed a third.

A fourth commented, “Merry Christmas.”

“Easy,” shared a fifth.

Do you also find this brain teaser easy? How quickly were you able to spot Santa’s hat?