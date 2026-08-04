Auto driver injured in metro slab crash awaits compensation six months on

Mumbai: Nearly six months after narrowly escaping death in the Mulund Metro slab collapse incident, autorickshaw driver Rajkumar Yadav, 43, is still struggling to rebuild a life that changed in an instant. An autorickshaw driver for over two decades and his family’s sole breadwinner, Rajkumar Yadav now requires assistance throughout the day.

On February 14, Rajkumar and two of his relatives were in his auto when a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Metro Line 4 crashed onto the vehicle on LBS Marg in Mulund.

Trapped inside the mangled vehicle for nearly 30 minutes, Rajkumar suffered multiple serious injuries to the left side of his body and was admitted to the intensive care unit. One of his relatives, Ramdhani Yadav, died in the accident, while another, Mahendra Yadav, was seriously injured.

Six months later, Rajkumar’s left hand has barely regained any movement, and he can walk only 200-300 metres before his legs begin to swell. “I can’t sit in one place for very long,” he said. Doctors have also told his family, which includes his wife and two children, that his immunity has weakened considerably, making him vulnerable to illnesses.

An autorickshaw driver for over two decades and his family’s sole breadwinner, Rajkumar, now requires assistance throughout the day. “He fights with us and says he wants to work,” said a relative, Krishna Yadav. “But after what has happened, how can he?”

After spending more than two months at Upasani Multispeciality Hospital in Mulund, Rajkumar was discharged sometime in April. Acting on doctors’ advice, the family moved from a chawl in Nalasopara to a rented flat with better living conditions. “Earlier, we used to pay ₹3,000 as rent in a chawl. Now, we pay ₹8,500,” said Rajkumar’s son, Ritesh Yadav, 23.

The family says the contractor, Milan Road Buildtech, has continued to bear Rajkumar’s medical expenses, but that other assistance extended immediately after the accident has gradually been withdrawn.

According to Ritesh, the contractor initially supplied groceries and paid the rent for accommodation near the hospital while Rajkumar was undergoing treatment. But after his discharge and the family’s return to Nalasopara, the rental support ended, and the grocery items provided have been reduced, Ritesh said.

According to Ritesh, the contractor initially supplied groceries and paid the rent for accommodation near the hospital while Rajkumar was undergoing treatment. But after his discharge and the family’s return to Nalasopara, the rental support ended.

“The groceries have stopped, our calls to their representatives have gone unanswered for the last two months, and everything now has to be paid by us,” said Ritesh. Even travel for medical consultations has become expensive, with Rajkumar able to travel only by cab. “ ₹2,000 disappears in no time whenever we bring him to the hospital, and now even that has to be borne by us. That is significant in light of no income and expenses being doubled,” added Ritesh.

The family also says compensation remains unresolved. While the family of Ramdhani Yadav, who died in the accident, received ₹45 lakh in compensation and Mahendra Yadav received ₹14 lakh on July 9, Rajkumar is yet to receive any compensation.

“We told them we were seeking ₹50 lakh, considering the severity of his injuries and the permanent loss of his livelihood. Since then, we haven’t received any response,” Ritesh said.

Repeated calls and texts to the contractor’s representative coordinating with the family went unanswered. However, on Monday, Ritesh told HT that the representative had contacted them and assured that a decision on their compensation demand would be taken this week.

For Ritesh, the accident has significantly altered the course of his own life. He had been preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT), hoping to pursue a management degree. Instead, he spent months shuttling between hospitals, government offices and the service centre where his father’s crushed autorickshaw remains parked.

With no regular income and mounting expenses, the family has accumulated debts of over ₹2 lakh. The damaged autorickshaw, which Rajkumar had bought as a dream fulfilled after decades of driving, continues to attract EMIs, while parking charges at the service centre have risen to nearly ₹12,000 over the past few months.

“There is uncertainty looming over our lives,” Ritesh said. “My father always told us that he did not want his children to face the uncertainty he had faced. But considering the circumstances, the only way out now seems to be taking up a full-time job and leaving my education. With so much going on, I have not been able to focus on education.”

The accident also disrupted the education of Rajkumar’s younger daughter, Pari, a Class 7 student. She stopped attending school immediately after the incident. Last month, after borrowing money from relatives and friends, Ritesh managed to arrange ₹5,000 for her admission and persuaded the school to readmit her.