Brain Teaser: Spot three sneaky bells in this Christmas-themed puzzle

Christmas is almost here, and people are in the final stages of decorating their Christmas trees and houses. Amidst this flurry of preparations, many are planning games and activities for their upcoming Christmas parties. And what better way to engage and entertain friends and family than by presenting them with a brain-teasing challenge? If you agree, we have a holiday brain teaser that will take your fancy. Brain Teaser: Can you find three bells in this room?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find three bells?” asks Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, while sharing a Christmas puzzle on Facebook. The brain teaser shows a beautifully decorated room with a Christmas tree, gifts, and various snacks. The scene shows a bunny, a bear, a fox, and a bird enjoying a board game and the treats. Notably, a tortoise is also present there. However, the task at hand is to find three elusive bells in this lively setting. Can you find them all?

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. Since then, it has received over 200 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments after solving this particular brain teaser.

Check out a few reactions to these brain teasers here:

A Facebook user wrote, “Found them with my two grandbabies!”

“This is so cute! Love this one,” posted another.

A third added, “Found them! One was a little challenging, but I found it. Sneaky little bell! Haha!”

“Found them. I love your drawings and the clever way you hide your surprises.Merry Christmas!” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Found them. Merry Christmas.”

Were you able to find three bells in this Christmas-themed brain teaser?