Brain Teaser: Are you good at maths? Prove by solving this cow riddle

Many of us love solving brain teasers and challenging our family and friends with them. And if you are looking for one right away, we have a brain teaser that might take your fancy. The brain teaser challenges people to use basic maths to solve it. Do you think you are good at maths? If yes, solve this riddle using mental calculations. Brain Teaser: Can you figure out how much this person earned? (X/@STEM_HUB_)

“How smart are you?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Instagram. The brain teaser asks, “I bought a cow for $800. I sold it for $1,000. I bought it again for $1,100. I sold it again for $1,300. How much did I earn?”

The brain teaser was shared on December 25 on X. It has since been viewed over 5.3 lakh times. Additionally, the video has collected more than 500 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“500, started with 800, ended with 1,300,” posted an individual.

Another added, “In the end the net profit is $100.”

“I like to start with how smart the question is,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “Let’s assume you have 900 dollars and bought a cow for 800 and sold it for 1,000. Now you have 1,000 along with 100 left from the initial 900 it becomes 1,100. Second deal - You buy it for 1,100 and sell it for 1,300. Now look, you had 900 and ended up with 1,300. Clearly a 400 profit.”

“He earned 400 simple as that (200 from each transaction),” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You earned $400 from your $800 capital.”

Were you able to solve this riddle on a cow? If yes, how quickly did you solve it, and what answer did you get?