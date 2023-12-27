Brain Teaser: Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes to track criminal’s route from Miami to Seattle

A brain teaser shared on Reddit has left people scratching their heads. The teaser asks puzzle enthusiasts to track the movements of a criminal who travelled from Miami to Seattle. The teaser also outlines that the criminal opted for the most economical air route. Can you deduce the sequence of cities the criminal visited in order to reach Seattle? Brain Teaser: Find the route the criminal took to travel from Miami to Seattle. (Reddit/@Ro5-3448)

“How do I solve this puzzle?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Reddit. The brain teaser features the map of the United States with the question, “You are tracing the route of a criminal. You know he flew from Miami to Seattle, visiting each city once. You also know he chose the cheapest route for the trip. Can you trace the criminal’s steps?”

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated over 200 upvotes. A few even dropped comments on the post.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this brain teaser:

“Determine the cheapest route leaving each city, mark the others as potential, but the cheapest as most desirable. Of the most desirable routes, determine which, if you started the trip, would end up causing you to visit a city twice and compare each of those double-dippers to select the cheaper route. Finally, follow the path of least monetary resistance,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “Can I get in touch with his travel agent? These prices really are a steal!”

“I got Miami to Chicago, and then Chicago to Seattle in two flights, coming in at $64. I don’t think that is the right answer since, according to the puzzle, I got fewer flights,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Here’s what I have so far: Miami > Chicago $33 > New York $45 > Dallas $45 > Atlanta $25 > Denver $63 > Los Angeles $58 > Phoenix $87 > Seattle $32 > Total - $388.”

Were you able to track the route the criminal took to travel from Miami to Seattle?