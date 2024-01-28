Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle?

Brain teasers often gain traction on social media and leave people searching for answers for minutes on end. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser on a Sunday morning, then this one might take your fancy. The puzzle requires you to guess the number based on a few hints. Do you think you are a puzzle master? If so, solve this puzzle that has left people saying that they ‘don’t know’ the number in this brain teaser. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you guess the number in this puzzle? (X/@Art0fThinking)

“What number?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. “I am a number. I am not an odd number. I am higher than 90. I am not higher than 100. If you subtract me from 100, you get nothing. What number am I?” Will you be able to solve it? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 26. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 93,200 views. Additionally, the puzzle has received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I am exactly 100 and at the same time not higher than 100!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Not higher than 100. Is equal.”

“You are the number zero,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I don’t know.”

“Too easy,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Take10 from 100 left with 0.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what do you think is the answer to this brain teaser?