 Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 28, 2024 11:09 AM IST

A part of the brain teaser reads, “If you substract me from 100, you get nothing. What number am I?”

Brain teasers often gain traction on social media and leave people searching for answers for minutes on end. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser on a Sunday morning, then this one might take your fancy. The puzzle requires you to guess the number based on a few hints. Do you think you are a puzzle master? If so, solve this puzzle that has left people saying that they ‘don’t know’ the number in this brain teaser.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you guess the number in this puzzle? (X/@Art0fThinking)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you guess the number in this puzzle? (X/@Art0fThinking)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you find the letter A in this picture in 10 seconds?

“What number?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. “I am a number. I am not an odd number. I am higher than 90. I am not higher than 100. If you subtract me from 100, you get nothing. What number am I?” Will you be able to solve it? Your time starts now…

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 26. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 93,200 views. Additionally, the puzzle has received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I am exactly 100 and at the same time not higher than 100!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Not higher than 100. Is equal.”

“You are the number zero,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I don’t know.”

“Too easy,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Take10 from 100 left with 0.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what do you think is the answer to this brain teaser?

Also Read| Brain Teaser: How many Fs can you count in this eye test in 5 seconds?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On