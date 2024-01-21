close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: How many Fs can you count in this eye test in 5 seconds?

Brain Teaser: How many Fs can you count in this eye test in 5 seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 21, 2024 07:37 PM IST

“Not as many as my high school report card,” joked an individual while reacting to this brain teaser shared on X.

A brain teaser that has been gaining a lot of traction on the Internet has boggled puzzle lovers. It presents a simple task: count the number of Fs among Es. Think you are a genius? Put your skills to the test and see if you can solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less.

Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of times the letter F is in this puzzle?(X/@Art0fThinking)
Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of times the letter F is in this puzzle?(X/@Art0fThinking)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you crack this viral maths question everyone is talking about?

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking. The picture features a sea of the alphabet E. Amid them, you have to spot all the Fs. Are you up for the challenge? Your time starts now…

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 16 on X. It has since garnered over 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people are reacting to this brain teaser:

“Not as many as my high school report card,” joked an individual.

Another added, “Including the blue ‘F’ in the parenthesis, 11.”

“The correct answer is 10. You never count the one in the question!” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “I got 10 Fs in that picture.”

How many Fs were you able to count in this brain teaser?

Another brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on the Internet was shared on X. The puzzle challenges people to guess a six-letter word with the help of a few hints. The riddle is, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?” Can you solve this?

Also Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Calling all maths whizzes to solve this puzzle

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On