Brain Teaser: How many Fs can you count in this eye test in 5 seconds?

A brain teaser that has been gaining a lot of traction on the Internet has boggled puzzle lovers. It presents a simple task: count the number of Fs among Es. Think you are a genius? Put your skills to the test and see if you can solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less. Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of times the letter F is in this puzzle?(X/@Art0fThinking)

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking. The picture features a sea of the alphabet E. Amid them, you have to spot all the Fs. Are you up for the challenge? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 16 on X. It has since garnered over 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people are reacting to this brain teaser:

“Not as many as my high school report card,” joked an individual.

Another added, “Including the blue ‘F’ in the parenthesis, 11.”

“The correct answer is 10. You never count the one in the question!” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “I got 10 Fs in that picture.”

How many Fs were you able to count in this brain teaser?

