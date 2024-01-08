Viral Brain Teaser: Calling all maths whizzes to solve this puzzle
Can you crack this viral maths puzzle using mental calculations?
A maths brain teaser has gone viral on the Internet and is eliciting numerous responses from people trying to crack it. The puzzle features a man, a food item and a pair of shoes. All you have to do is find out their respective values and use them to crack the puzzle. Are you ready to give it a shot?
“Can you solve this?” wrote X user Tansu Yegen while sharing the brain teaser on the microblogging platform. The brain teaser consists of a pair of shoes, a man, and snacks, each carrying a value. You need to find out their individual values and apply them to the last equation to solve this brain teaser. Do you think you can solve it correctly?
Take a look at the brain teaser right here:
The brain teaser was shared on December 24. It has since gone viral with over 1.2 million views. Additionally, many people liked and retweeted it. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share answers they got after solving the teaser.
Check out how people reacted to this viral brain teaser here:
“62. Notice the little guy (5) is holding two 4’s, so that icon = 13 (assuming you add them), so 10 + (13 x 4) = 62,” posted an individual.
Another added, “The answer is 60.”
“30, do not forget to separate terms in the final equation,” commented a third.
A fourth wrote, “Using BODMAS 10 + (5+8+20) x 4 = 142.”
“The answer is 48,” shared a fifth.
Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?