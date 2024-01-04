close_game
Brain Teaser: ‘90% will fail to solve this puzzle’ testing IQ level. Can you?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024 09:40 AM IST

“6 makes sense in more ways than one. Another solution eludes me,” wrote an individual while reacting to the brain teaser shared on X, formerly Twitter.

A brain teaser shared on X claims that ‘90% of people will fail to solve’ it. It features an array of numbers, and you need to figure out the number that should fill in the blank space. Additionally, the teaser provides a hint for puzzle lovers. Do you think you are a pro at solving brain teasers? If yes, prove it by answering this one correctly.

Brain Teaser: Can you determine the missing number in this IQ test?(X/@exceleducations)
Brain Teaser: Can you determine the missing number in this IQ test?(X/@exceleducations)

“High level IQ puzzle. Who can solve it? Apply your intelligence and answer it. 90% will fail to solve this puzzle,” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X handle @exceleducations. The question reads, “What goes in the empty square?” The puzzle consists of two rows of numbers. The first row has numbers 1,3, and 5 written in it, while the second row has numbers 2 and 4. You need to find out the third number that should be in the empty square. Can you solve this puzzle?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 1. It has since collected over 3.3 lakh views. Additionally, it has received numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this brain teaser here:

“If it is not 6, then 8 is my answer,” posted an individual.

Another added, “6 makes sense in more ways than one. Another solution eludes me.”

“Looks like 7,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “3? Each line adds up to 9?”

“1×3+2 =5, 2×4+2 =10. The answer is 10,” commented a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Or maybe R on the car gear top.”

“Well, it certainly can be six in more ways than one,” chimed in a seventh.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

