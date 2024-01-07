Brain Teaser: Can you guess the name of the fifth son?

A brain teaser has been doing the rounds on the Internet with the claim that ‘98% of people will fail’ to solve it. The teaser provides the names of four sons of an individual and challenges puzzle enthusiasts to guess the name of the fifth one. Do you think you have what it takes to guess the name of the fifth one? Brain Teaser: '98% of people will fail' to determine the name of the fifth son. Can you? (X/@exceleducations)

“IQ test,” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. According to the question, Johny’s father has five sons. Their names are as follows- Sanu, Manu, Pany, and Zony. Can you guess the name of the fifth one?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 3. It has since collected over 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Tony, because all the 4 names given have 4 letters, and the third letter for the 4 is common, which is n. So, I can propose the name Tony. Likewise, you can have many names,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Ans: Johny. Who will tell the name of the father of these 5 boys?”

“The name is right in the question. It’s Johny,” shared a third.

Earlier, another brain teaser claiming that ‘90% of people will fail’ to solve it was shared on X. It features numbers from 1 to 5, and you need to determine the number that should fill in the blank space. Can you solve it?