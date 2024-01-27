Brain Teaser: Can you find the letter A in this picture in 10 seconds?

A ‘very hard’ brain teaser has been making the rounds on social media and is leaving people perplexed. It was shared on X with the claim that whoever solves it is a ‘genius’. The puzzle is simple: You need to find the letter A in the picture in less than 10 seconds. Are you ready for it? Brain Teaser: Can you beat the clock and find the letter A in 10 seconds? (X/@Art0fThinking)

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking. The text on the teaser reads, “It’s very hard. The person who finds an ‘A’ is a genius.” The picture shows a sea of the letter X. However, hidden among them in plain sight is the letter A. Can you find it in 10 seconds or less? Your time starts now…

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 24,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“I found the A in less than 5 seconds,” claimed an individual.

Another added, “Found it in 10 seconds.”

“First letter I saw. Not even kidding,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Not hard.”

“Found it! Took two minutes,” posted a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “A is in the centre of the square.”

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on X. It challenged netizens to count all the Fs hidden among a sea of Es. While many were able to spot the number of times the letter F was mentioned in the picture easily, others found it difficult. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?