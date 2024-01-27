 Brain Teaser: Can you find the letter A in this picture in 10 seconds? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you find the letter A in this picture in 10 seconds?

Brain Teaser: Can you find the letter A in this picture in 10 seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 27, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The brain teaser shared on social media challenges people to find the letter A among a sea of X.

A ‘very hard’ brain teaser has been making the rounds on social media and is leaving people perplexed. It was shared on X with the claim that whoever solves it is a ‘genius’. The puzzle is simple: You need to find the letter A in the picture in less than 10 seconds. Are you ready for it?

Brain Teaser: Can you beat the clock and find the letter A in 10 seconds? (X/@Art0fThinking)
Brain Teaser: Can you beat the clock and find the letter A in 10 seconds? (X/@Art0fThinking)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you find the relation between A and D?

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking. The text on the teaser reads, “It’s very hard. The person who finds an ‘A’ is a genius.” The picture shows a sea of the letter X. However, hidden among them in plain sight is the letter A. Can you find it in 10 seconds or less? Your time starts now…

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 24,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“I found the A in less than 5 seconds,” claimed an individual.

Another added, “Found it in 10 seconds.”

“First letter I saw. Not even kidding,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Not hard.”

“Found it! Took two minutes,” posted a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “A is in the centre of the square.”

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on X. It challenged netizens to count all the Fs hidden among a sea of Es. While many were able to spot the number of times the letter F was mentioned in the picture easily, others found it difficult. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Also Read| We bet you can’t find the unique snowflake in this brain teaser in three seconds

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On