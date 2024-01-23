We bet you can’t find the unique snowflake in this brain teaser in three seconds

Germany-based digital artist Gergely Dudás shared a seek-and-find image on Facebook that has boggled people left, right and centre. The brain teaser challenges puzzle enthusiasts to find a unique snowflake amid a sea of them. Are you up for the challenge? Brain Teaser: Amid a sea of snowflakes in this picture, one has a unique shape and size. Can you find it? (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you spot the unique snowflake?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The picture shows snowflakes of various shapes and sizes. It also features a penguin. All you need to do is to spot the odd one out. Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. Since then, it has accumulated over 200 reactions and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared it with their family and friends. Some even dropped comments after attempting the puzzle.

Check out the comments here:

“I think I found it (I assumed that's the right one. The one without 'friends'),” posted a Facebook user.

Another added, “Aren’t all snowflakes unique?”

“Love all the snowflakes, they are all unique,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Found it.”

“I think it's the penguin. His name is Snowflake because he's all white!” joked a fifth.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, how quickly?

The artist, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, regularly shares intriguing challenges with people. He recently shared a brain teaser that has left people scratching their heads. The artist challenged people to spot three stars hidden in plain sight among snowflakes. Do you think you can solve this one, too? If so, can you beat the clock and do that in five seconds or less?