Spot three stars among snowflakes in this brain teaser. Can you do it in five seconds?

Germany-based digital artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, shared a seek-and-find image that has left many perplexed. The brain teaser shared by the artist challenges people to spot three stars hidden in plain sight among snowflakes. Are you up for the challenge? Brain Teaser: Find three stars in this picture. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find three stars among the snowflakes?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The brain teaser shows animals playing with snow during snowfall. Some can even be seen making a snowman-like structure from snow. Amid this setting, there are three stars hidden in plain sight. Can you find them all? If so, how quickly?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 15 on Facebook. Since then, it has accumulated close to 800 reactions and numerous comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Check out a few reactions to this brain teaser here:

An individual wrote, “Found 2 among the snowflakes right away, probably a fluke but had to look at the solution video for the third one. That’s sneaky! Haha! Good job!”

“That third star...I feel cheated! I actually saw a snowflake that looks like a six-pointed star (the first “star” I found), so I kept wondering whether that was one of the three stars. After spending ages looking for the third one, I decided to check whether it wasn’t a six-pointed star!” added another.

A third commented, “Sometimes you find things in the most unexpected places. Thanks for showing that with this puzzle.”

“Wow this was the hardest and sneakiest one yet! I found the first two quickly and spent way too much time looking for the third. I had to look at the solution to find it and I don’t ever have to do that! Good job!” expressed a fourth.

A fifth shared, “I can usually find everything pretty quickly but that 3rd star stumped me. I even looked down around the animals and missed it! This was a good one!”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, how quickly?