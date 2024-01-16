close_game
Brain Teaser: Can you guess the six-letter word in 'take one away, I am twelve' puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you guess the six-letter word in ‘take one away, I am twelve’ puzzle?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 16, 2024 11:45 PM IST

This brain teaser has left many puzzle enthusiasts perplexed. Can you solve it?

People absolutely love solving puzzles and brain teasers, and the increasing popularity of such content leaves no room for doubt on this matter. Moreover, people also enjoy challenging their loved ones with such games. If you’re searching for a brain teaser for yourself or your friends and family, we have one that may keep you hooked for minutes on end. This simple yet mind-boggling brain teaser was shared on the microblogging platform X. Since then, it has left people searching for an answer.

Brain Teaser: Can you guess the six-letter word in this puzzle?
Brain Teaser: Can you guess the six-letter word in this puzzle? (X/@Art0fThinking)

The brain teaser, shared on X handle @Art0fThinking, reads, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?” Can you solve this?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 14 on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how X users reacted to this brain teaser:

“You are eleven. 6 letter word, 12-1=11. That is such a cute riddle!” posted an individual.

Another added, “You are twelve. You said! Six letters when you remove one away (eleven).”

“Sorry I’m not that good at thinking,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thirteen. There are 6 different letters.”

“The answer to the riddle is ‘Dozens’. When you take away the ‘s’, it becomes ‘dozen’, which means twelve,” declared a fifth.

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote ‘dozens’ as the answer to this brain teaser.

What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?

