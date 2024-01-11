close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Can you solve this viral maths brain teaser without using a calculator?

Can you solve this viral maths brain teaser without using a calculator?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 11, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Are you confident in your maths skills? If so, try to solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less without using a calculator.

Maths brain teasers often leave people scratching their heads. And the fun doubles when puzzle enthusiasts are challenged to solve them without calculators. If you enjoy solving such questions, we have one for you. You need to solve this one by using BODMAS. Are you confident in your maths skills? If so, try to solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less without using a calculator.

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this viral maths puzzle?(X/@exceleducations)
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this viral maths puzzle?(X/@exceleducations)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you crack this viral maths question everyone is talking about?

The brain teaser was shared on X with the caption, “Maths challenge! Don’t use a calculator. No cheating please.” The question reads, “60/5(1+1 (1+1))=?” Can you solve this one without using a pen and paper?

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on X here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 2 on X. Since then, it has been viewed over 2.7 lakh times. Many even liked the teaser and retweeted it. A few solved it and shared their answers in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“Who needs a calculator when you’ve got a sharp mind?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Answer is 4.”

“The answer is 48,” claimed yet another.

A fourth wrote, “Result 60÷5(1+1(1+1)) is 8.”

“4. Again easy. Frankly, I wouldn’t know how to use a calculator with this,” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “I think 4, because​ do the inner parentheses first, then multiply by 1 according to mathematical principles, then add 1. The result is 15 divided by 60.”

Were you able to solve this maths problem? If so, what answer did you get?

Also Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Calling all maths whizzes to solve this puzzle

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out