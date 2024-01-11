Can you solve this viral maths brain teaser without using a calculator?

Maths brain teasers often leave people scratching their heads. And the fun doubles when puzzle enthusiasts are challenged to solve them without calculators. If you enjoy solving such questions, we have one for you. You need to solve this one by using BODMAS. Are you confident in your maths skills? If so, try to solve this brain teaser in five seconds or less without using a calculator. Brain Teaser: Can you solve this viral maths puzzle?(X/@exceleducations)

The brain teaser was shared on X with the caption, “Maths challenge! Don’t use a calculator. No cheating please.” The question reads, “60/5(1+1 (1+1))=?” Can you solve this one without using a pen and paper?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on X here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 2 on X. Since then, it has been viewed over 2.7 lakh times. Many even liked the teaser and retweeted it. A few solved it and shared their answers in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“Who needs a calculator when you’ve got a sharp mind?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Answer is 4.”

“The answer is 48,” claimed yet another.

A fourth wrote, “Result 60÷5(1+1(1+1)) is 8.”

“4. Again easy. Frankly, I wouldn’t know how to use a calculator with this,” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “I think 4, because​ do the inner parentheses first, then multiply by 1 according to mathematical principles, then add 1. The result is 15 divided by 60.”

Were you able to solve this maths problem? If so, what answer did you get?