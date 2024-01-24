close_game
Brain Teaser: Can you find the relation between A and D?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 24, 2024 11:46 PM IST

The brain teaser challenges puzzle lovers to find the relation between A and D on the basis of the other relations provided in the riddle.

People love solving brain teasers and even challenging their friends and family to participate in finding the answers. This is one of the reasons why puzzles shared online often go viral. And if you are looking for a tricky brain teaser to solve or challenge your loved ones, this one might catch your fancy.

Brain Teaser: Are you good at solving puzzles? If so, solve this one. (X/@Art0fThinking)

X handle @Art0fThinking shared the brain teaser with its followers. It reads, “A is B’s sister. C is B’s mother. D is C’s father. E is D’s mother. Then, how is A related to D?”

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 25,000 times and received more than 100 likes. Many even took to the comments section after attempting this brain teaser to share probable answers. fix

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Think about it this way. If A and B are siblings, then B’s mother is also A’s mother. This means C is A’s mother. If D is C’s father, then D is A’s maternal grandfather. Answer: Granddaughter,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This wasn’t hard at all.”

“D is brother in law of A,” shared a third.

A fourth claimed, “Daughter.”

“Father and daughter because it says A is B’s sister and D is C’s father. So, I am thinking about marriage or in law,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral and left people searching for an answer. The puzzle asks, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?” Can you guess the six-letter word?

