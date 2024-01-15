close_game
News / Trending / Can you solve this simple yet tricky brain teaser involving cows, dogs and a cat?

Can you solve this simple yet tricky brain teaser involving cows, dogs and a cat?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 15, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The brain teaser features cows, dogs and a cat, and asks a question related to legs. Can you solve it?

A brain teaser that has been gaining traction for two days on social media challenges people to use their common sense to solve it. Shared on X, the puzzle features the number of animals an individual has and asks a question related to legs. Can you solve it in five seconds or less?

Solve this brain teaser in five seconds if you consider yourself a puzzle master. (X/@Art0fThinking)
Solve this brain teaser in five seconds if you consider yourself a puzzle master. (X/@Art0fThinking)

The puzzle was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking with the caption, “You have 3 cows, 2 dogs and 1 cat. How many legs do you have?” Do you think you can solve this brain teaser? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The puzzle was shared on January 13 on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 2.6 lakh views and 1,200 likes. Additionally, many even shared their answers in the comments section after solving the puzzle.

Check out a few reactions to this brain teaser here:

“26 in the bunch,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Feels like I am back at junior school.”

“I have 2 legs, but between the dogs, cats, and cows, there are 24 legs with each animal possessing 4 legs each,” expressed a third.

Were you able to solve this puzzle featuring animals? If so, what answer did you get?

Earlier, another puzzle shared on X left people perplexed. It reads, “I am pronounced as one letter, but written with three. What am I?” While a few claimed ‘eye’ is the solution to this brain teaser, others added ‘sea, tea and bee’ as the possible answers. What do you think is the answer to this brain teaser? Can you guess a different three-lettered word that is pronounced as a single letter?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

