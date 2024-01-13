close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser challenge: Pronounced as one, written with three letters, What am I?

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 13, 2024 10:00 AM IST

This brain teaser features a riddle that can be solved with your creative thinking. Do you think you have what it takes to find the solution to this?

Till now, you must have come across brain teasers that require you to use your maths skills to solve them. But today, we have something different for you. In this brain teaser, you need to use your creativity, as well as English skills to solve it. Are you up for this challenge?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@‘V for Vocabulary)
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the user ‘V for Vocabulary’. This social media page often shares various intriguing puzzles. In their latest question, it reads, “I am pronounced as one letter but written with three. What am I?” (Also Read: Good at maths? This brain teaser will challenge your skills)

Do you know the answer to this?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on Instagram a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gained a few likes and comments. Various people took to the comments section and shared their answers. A few said ‘eye’ is the solution. Others also added ‘sea, tea and bee’ as the answers. (Also Read: Can you solve this viral maths brain teaser without using a calculator?)

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. Here, you are required to use your creative power to reach the solution. The puzzle read, “What word begins and ends with an 'E,' but only has one letter in it?"

What do you think is the solution to this?

