Good at maths? This brain teaser will challenge your skills

Brain teasers are mind-bending challenges that pique our interest and inspire creative thinking. These perplexing puzzles come in various forms, challenging our aptitude for mathematics and problem-solving. And if you enjoy spending your time solving such puzzles, here we have a brain teaser that can leave you perplexed. Try solving this puzzle.

The question was shared by the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. It states if the value of three flowers is 36, one flower and two stars equal to 20, and one star and two diamonds equal to 10, then what will be the final value if a flower is divided by a diamond and added by a star?

Will you be able to solve this?

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being shared, it has gained several likes and comments. A few people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared that the correct answer is '4'. What do you think is the solution?

