These 5 brain teasers will put your logical reasoning to the test. Up for the challenge?

There are different types of brain teasers that make you use your reasoning skills. These puzzles also help you unlock the creative side of your brain to reach the solution. And if you happen to enjoy solving such brain teasers, here we bring you five questions that will put your logical reasoning and common sense to the test. Do you think you have what it takes to solve them?

1. What is used for washing clothes?

Though the title of this riddle sounds simple, it is a rather complex brain teaser. The puzzle reads, "If orange is called butter, butter is called soap, soap is called ink, ink is called honey, and honey is called orange, which of the following is used for washing clothes?" Can you solve it?

2. Guess the name of the fifth son

This IQ test question might leave you perplexed. As per the question, Johny’s father has five sons. Their names are- Sanu, Manu, Pany, and Zony. Can you guess the name of the fifth one?

3. What day is it?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by Enigmagram. "Which day is two days before the day after the day, three days after the day before Wednesday?" reads the puzzle. The answer is simpler than you might think.

4. Prove your maths skills by solving this cow puzzle

In this brain teaser, you need to use your maths skills. The brain teaser asks, “I bought a cow for $800. I sold it for $1,000. I bought it again for $1,100. I sold it again for $1,300. How much did I earn?”

5. How many days did the cowboy stay in town

This puzzle is easy and only requires you to use your common sense. If you read the question carefully enough, the answer is right in front of you. Ready to solve it? According to the puzzle, “A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?”

How many brain teasers were you able to solve?