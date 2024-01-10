Brain Teaser: Can you solve this viral maths puzzle?

A brain teaser that has been going viral on X asks people to ‘apply their intelligence’ in order to solve it. The teaser challenges puzzle enthusiasts to find the sum of two numbers. Though the teaser seems easy, it has left people perplexed. Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this puzzle?(X/@ScienceGuys_)

The brain teaser was shared on X page ‘Science’ with a thinking face emoticon. According to the teaser, if ‘11+11 =4’ and ‘12+12 = 9’, what will you get upon adding 13 to 13? Can you solve this one?

Take a look at the viral maths puzzle here:

Since being shared on December 23, 2023, the brain teaser has gone viral with over 1.7 million views. In addition to this, many have also liked and retweeted the puzzle. A few even shared the answers they got after solving it.

Check out a few responses to this viral brain teaser here:

An individual wrote, “26. No matter what they try to tell you.”

“14. From 11+11=4 to 12+12=9 may imply for every unit of increase in the digits of summation leads to the overall sum increased by 5,” added another.

A third commented, “11 X 11 = 121 = 4. 12X12 = 144 = 9. 13X13 = 126 = 16. This took me a little longer to solve than I would have liked but this is my answer.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If so, what answer did you get?