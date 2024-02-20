 Brain Teaser: A robbery happened on a snowy day. Can you tell who the thief is? | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: A robbery happened on a snowy day. Can you tell who the thief is?

Brain Teaser: A robbery happened on a snowy day. Can you tell who the thief is?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 20, 2024 11:56 PM IST

The brain teaser reads, “A robbery happened on a snowy day and all four suspects claimed they were at home. Only the thief was lying. Who is the thief?”

A brain teaser shared on a social media platform has left people scratching their heads. The teaser challenges people to identify the thief just by looking at a picture that features their houses and cars. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? If you do, put on your Sherlock Holmes hat and try to find out who the thief is.

Brain Teaser: Can you figure out who the thief is?(Threads/@denis_holdings)
Brain Teaser: Can you figure out who the thief is?(Threads/@denis_holdings)

The brain teaser was shared on Threads handle @denis_holdings with the caption, “Who is the thief?” The teaser contains a picture of four snow-covered houses, each with a car parked in front of them. A text insert on the brain teaser reads, “A robbery happened on a snowy day and all four suspects claimed they were at home. Only the thief was lying. Who is the thief?” The names of the four suspects are - Alex, Ben, Rick and Maria.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few responses here:

“Definitely Alex,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Ben.”

“Rick. No car on the gate window. And snow has somewhat melted,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I suspect Maria. The stairs of Rick and Alex have snow on it. Maria’s car lights are blue compared to other cars and the passage to her door is less snowy compared to Ben’s.”

“Rick. Because his warm tires melted into the snow,” expressed a fifth.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? Who do you think is the thief, and why?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

