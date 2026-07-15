'Mbappe cries, Yamal laughs': Fans react after Spain eliminate France from World Cup 2026
Spain knocked out defending contenders France with a composed 2-0 victory in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.
Spain delivered a commanding performance to knock France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Spain's young stars, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, outplayed and outmaneuvered Kylian Mbappé and France.
The internet quickly turned the result into a meme fest.
One user wrote, "Mbappé cries, Yamal laughs."
Another added, "Yamal the kiddo won."
Spain eliminate France
Spain knocked out defending contenders France with a composed 2-0 victory in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute penalty, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.
France struggled to create clear chances despite the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who was largely contained by Spain’s defense.
Spain advanced to the final and will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Argentina.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More