'Mbappe cries, Yamal laughs': Fans react after Spain eliminate France from World Cup 2026

The internet quickly turned the result into a meme fest.

Spain's young stars, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, outplayed and outmaneuvered Kylian Mbappé and France.

Spain delivered a commanding performance to knock France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain eliminate France

Spain knocked out defending contenders France with a composed 2-0 victory in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute penalty, and Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

France struggled to create clear chances despite the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who was largely contained by Spain’s defense.

Spain advanced to the final and will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Argentina.