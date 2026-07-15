Spain's defensive brilliance sends Kylian Mbappe's France packing with 2-0 win to reach FIFA World Cup final

Spain became the first team to reach the FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in a composed and controlled semi-final performance. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the second half, putting Spain firmly in charge. France's star-studded attack, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, found little space against a disciplined Spanish defence that rarely put a foot wrong. Spain controlled possession for long periods, moved the ball with precision and consistently denied France any sustained momentum. Spain beat France 2-0 to reach FIFA World Cup final. (Getty Images via AFP)

Comfortable both in and out of possession, Luis de la Fuente's side looked the stronger team throughout and now stand just one win away from lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Unai Simon delivered one of the finest performances of his career, producing a string of crucial saves to preserve Spain's clean sheet in the FIFA World Cup semi-final. The goalkeeper was alert throughout, repeatedly coming off his line to deny Mbappe and snuff out dangerous attacks before they could develop. His composure and decision-making played a key role in keeping France at bay on the biggest stage.

Lamine Yamal may not have found the scoresheet, but his influence was felt throughout the contest. The teenager won the first-half penalty that led to Spain's opener and constantly stretched the French defence with his pace and movement. He also put in a tireless shift without the ball, tracking back to help contain Mbappe and Doue, highlighting his contribution at both ends of the pitch.

Spain dominated the opening half and went into the break with a deserved lead after completely controlling the contest. France failed to register a single shot on target before half-time and managed only two attempts overall, highlighting how effectively Spain's midfield and defence shut them down. Every time France looked to build momentum, Spain regained control through disciplined defending and confident possession.

France vs Spain Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026

France choked under pressure With time running out, Didier Deschamps looked for a spark after the restart, introducing Doue for Barcola in the 57th minute in an attempt to inject more energy into the attack. However, France's hopes suffered another blow just a minute later when Spain doubled their advantage with a brilliantly worked team move. Porro exchanged a neat one-two with Dani Olmo on the edge of the area before racing into space and calmly finishing past Mike Maignan to make it 2-0.

Deschamps responded by sending on Theo Hernandez and Rayan Cherki after the second cooling break, hoping fresh legs could inspire a comeback. But Spain remained composed, denying France any clear route back into the contest with another disciplined defensive display.

La Roja have now conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, underlining the balance between their defensive organisation and attacking quality led by Lamine Yamal. The victory sends Spain into the FIFA World Cup final, leaving them just one win away from lifting the trophy and becoming the first champions of the expanded 48-team tournament.