Brain Teaser: Can you tell what is not known until it is not measured?
The brain teaser was shared on X with the caption, “Riddle me this….” Do you think you can solve this? If so, your time starts now…
Brain teasers, more often than not, catch people’s fancy and leave them scratching their heads in search of an answer. And if you love solving puzzles, riddles and brain teasers and are looking for one right away, then we have one for you. It will keep you hooked for quite some time. The brain teaser asks a simple question. All you have to do is apply your common sense and answer it.
“Riddle me this…,” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X handle @mauluna22. The brain teaser reads, “Until I am measured, I am not known. Yet you miss me so much, when I have flown. What am I?” Can you solve it? Your time starts now…
Take a look at the brain teaser here:
The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since collected numerous likes and comments.
Here’s what people posted in the comments section:
“Is it current?” asked an X user.
Another posted, “Water.”
“I think it’s water,” wrote a third.
A fourth posted, “Time,” with a thinking face emoticon.
Were you able to solve this riddle? What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?