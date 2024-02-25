Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick?

Brain Teasers are undoubtedly challenging and leave people scratching their heads. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser to test your wits, then here’s a puzzle just for you! This brain teaser challenges people to make an equation correct by moving just one matchstick. Brain Teaser: Can you make this equation correct in less than five seconds? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Move one stick to correct this equation?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The picture shows matchsticks arranged to correct a maths equation that reads, “8-8 =8”. The given equation isn’t correct. All you have to do is move only one matchstick to correct it. Do you think you can solve this puzzle in five seconds or less? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The video was shared on February 24. It has since collected numerous likes and retweets. Many solved the brain teaser and shared their answers in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“8+0=8,” posted an individual.

Another posted, “Move the middle horizontal stick from 1st or the 2nd, let’s say the second 8 and place it vertically on the minus sign, making it a plus sign. Then, 8+0=8.”

“Move the middle stick from the second number and place it on the ‘-’ sign. Equation now reads 8 + 0 = 8,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “8-8=0.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?