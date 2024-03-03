Brain Teaser: Can you guess the name of the fifth son in this mind-bending puzzle?

A mind-bending brain teaser was shared on Threads - Instagram’s text-based conversation app - and it has left people in search of an answer. The teaser challenges people to crack the name of the fifth son of an individual based on the hints provided. Do you consider yourself a puzzle master? If so, solve this brain teaser and prove your skills. This brain teaser has left people baffled. Can you solve it? (Threads/@succesqote)

The brain teaser reads, “Mary has five sons. The first son is Ten, second is Twenty, third is Thirty, fourth is Forty. What is the name of the fifth son?” It also provides puzzle lovers with a hint: ‘Fifty is not the answer.’

“‘What’ is the name of the fifth son,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Fifth. His name is fifth.”

“The name of the fifth son is What,” wrote a third.

Many simply wrote ‘What’ as the answer to this brain teaser. Were you able to solve this puzzle? What do you think is the correct answer and why?

Earlier, a similar puzzle was shared online with the claim that ‘98% people will fail to solve’ it. A part of the brain teaser reads, “Johny’s father has five sons. 1. Sanu 2. Manu 3. Pany 4. Zony.” Based on these hints, can you guess the name of the fifth son? While many said that the name was ‘Johny’, some were of the view that it was ‘Tony’ as all the names have four letters, and the third letter for all four names is common, which is ‘n’. Can you solve this one as well?