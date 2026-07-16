West Hollywood flooding: Major water main break turns streets into rivers, cars trapped

A major water main break in West Hollywood, California, turned streets into fast-moving streams early Thursday, flooding neighborhoods, trapping vehicles and forcing authorities to close several major roads in the area. The flooding led authorities to shut several roads around West Hollywood. (Screenshot from video posted on X by J_Blodge)

The break was reported near Palm Avenue and Harratt Street around 3:55 am, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Videos and aerial footage from the scene showed large volumes of water rushing through streets near the Sunset Strip, with residents navigating through several inches of floodwater.

Some vehicles were left stranded as water spread across roads, while reports indicated that floodwaters entered some first-floor apartments and underground parking garages.

The cause of the water main break remains unclear.