Summit Fire map, evacuation updates: Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties under alert as blaze burns over 2,000 acres

A rapidly spreading wildfire has triggered evacuation orders in the Antelope Valley after burning more than 2,200 acres near the Los Angeles–San Bernardino county line. The Summit Fire broke out on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z in Llano. It grew from an initial eight-acre vegetation fire into a major incident within hours. Fire officials reported zero containment as of Friday evening. The Summit Fire broke out on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z in Llano. (Representational) (Unsplash)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 1:12 pm PDT. Strong winds, dry vegetation and steep terrain contributed to the fire's rapid expansion.

Crews from the Angeles National Forest joined county firefighters in an aggressive effort to slow the flames.

Authorities urged residents to monitor official updates as conditions remained highly dynamic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned that evacuation zones could change quickly if the fire continues to spread.

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Evacuation map: Areas under orders and warnings Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the following zones:

1. LAC-E107

2. LAC-E127-C

Residents in these areas have been instructed to leave immediately under a Level 3 (GO) evacuation order.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for:

1. LAC-E126-A

2. LAC-E127-A

3. LAC-E127-B

4. LAC-E128-A

5. LAC-E1340

6. PIN005

7. PIN006

8. WWD03

Officials said residents in warning zones should prepare to evacuate if fire conditions deteriorate. They advised people to gather essential belongings, medications, identification documents and pet supplies before leaving.

An evacuation shelter has opened at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th Street West in Lancaster, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The shelter is accepting small pets. A separate small animal shelter has been established at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Palmdale.

You may view an online map of San Bernardino County's affected areas at https://sbcounty.maps. You can check an online map of Los Angeles County's affected areas at lacounty.gov/emergency.

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