Summit Fire map, evacuation updates: Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties under alert as blaze burns over 2,000 acres
Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for LAC-E107 and LAC-E127-C.
A rapidly spreading wildfire has triggered evacuation orders in the Antelope Valley after burning more than 2,200 acres near the Los Angeles–San Bernardino county line. The Summit Fire broke out on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z in Llano. It grew from an initial eight-acre vegetation fire into a major incident within hours. Fire officials reported zero containment as of Friday evening.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 1:12 pm PDT. Strong winds, dry vegetation and steep terrain contributed to the fire's rapid expansion.
Crews from the Angeles National Forest joined county firefighters in an aggressive effort to slow the flames.
Authorities urged residents to monitor official updates as conditions remained highly dynamic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned that evacuation zones could change quickly if the fire continues to spread.
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Evacuation map: Areas under orders and warnings
Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the following zones:
1. LAC-E107
2. LAC-E127-C
Residents in these areas have been instructed to leave immediately under a Level 3 (GO) evacuation order.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for:
1. LAC-E126-A
2. LAC-E127-A
3. LAC-E127-B
4. LAC-E128-A
5. LAC-E1340
6. PIN005
7. PIN006
8. WWD03
Officials said residents in warning zones should prepare to evacuate if fire conditions deteriorate. They advised people to gather essential belongings, medications, identification documents and pet supplies before leaving.
An evacuation shelter has opened at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th Street West in Lancaster, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The shelter is accepting small pets. A separate small animal shelter has been established at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Palmdale.
You may view an online map of San Bernardino County's affected areas at https://sbcounty.maps. You can check an online map of Los Angeles County's affected areas at lacounty.gov/emergency.
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Crews battle difficult conditions
The Summit Fire is burning near the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in the Antelope Valley, an area prone to fast-moving wildfires because of dry grasslands and seasonal winds.
Firefighters are using both ground crews and aircraft where conditions permit. However, officials said strong winds and rugged terrain continue to challenge suppression efforts.
Crews had contained 0% of the fire as of 6 pm, Friday
The Angeles National Forest has deployed additional resources to support county firefighters as flames threaten open land and nearby communities.
According to The Daily Press, locals in Apple Valley and Victorville that they could smell smoke in the air.
Children, elderly people, those with respiratory conditions, and active adults are among the vulnerable categories that may be impacted and should spend less time outside. You may check the local Air Quality Index online at airnow.gov.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More