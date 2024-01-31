 Brain Teaser: ‘Solve this if you are a genius’. Can you? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain Teaser: 'Solve this if you are a genius'. Can you?

Brain Teaser: ‘Solve this if you are a genius’. Can you?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 31, 2024 10:00 PM IST

“This is Einstein. Easily solved,” joked an individual after going through the brain teaser shared on X.

Brain teasers help us exercise and entertain our minds. From puzzles that challenge numerical aptitude to the ones that require reasoning and logic, there are plenty of them out there on the Internet. A brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on social media claims that whoever solves it is a ‘genius’. The puzzle challenges people to put their logical reasoning to the test.

Brain Teaser: You are a 'genius' if you can solve this maths puzzle.
Brain Teaser: You are a ‘genius’ if you can solve this maths puzzle. (X/@Art0fThinking)

“Solve this if you are a genius!” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. According to the post, if ‘1+4=10, 2+8=20, 4+16=40’, then what will be the sum of ‘8+32=?’.” Do you think you can solve this one?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. Since then, it has been viewed over 57,000 times. The share has also received scores of likes and retweets. Many even dropped comments on the post after solving the brain teaser.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“Not a genius but I tried. Pattern formula = 2(a+b) where a and b are the numbers in addition. Answer: 80,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The pattern in the sequence is that the second number is multiplied by 5. So, 8+32=175.”

“My answer would be 40. If the instruction was to continue the pattern of the false sums, then the answer would be 80. There’s no such instruction,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “The point is you put the right answer and that’s 40.”

“This is Einstein. Easily solved,” joked a fifth.

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ’80” is the correct answer to this brain teaser. Were you able to solve this one? If so, what answer did you get?

