5 maths brain teasers that left the Internet stumped. How many of them can you solve?

Brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles are known to grab people’s attention and leave them searching for answers. Many people even love to share them with their family and friends and challenge them. And if you enjoy solving maths brain teasers, we have five questions for you that will put your skills to the test. Can you solve them all without using a calculator? You have to solve the brain teasers using mental calculations. (Representational Image/Pexels)

1- Ready for a brain twister?

A maths brain teaser shared on Instagram reads, “You know 2 + 2 comes to the same as 2 x 2. Now find a set of three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied.” Can you solve this seemingly simple maths problem?

2- Find the value of x.

This maths brain teaser that left people scratching their heads was posted on X with the caption, “Puzzled but little bit.” The image shows an equilateral triangle atop a right-angled triangle. Using this information, can you find the value of x?

3- Can you solve this logical reasoning question?

This brain teaser looks simple at first glance as it asks, ‘What will you get upon adding 13 to 13?’ However, the answer is not 26. You have to solve it by figuring out the pattern used in the given hints. According to the brain teaser, ‘11+11 =4’ and ‘12+12 = 9’.

4- Apply BODMAS to solve this one.

This brain teaser was shared with the claim that most people ‘will get it wrong’. It challenges people to find the solution to ‘7+7/7+7*7-7’. Do you think you can solve this one?

5- Are you up for a maths challenge?

You have to solve this brain teaser through mental calculations. No cheating, please. The question reads, “60/5(1+1 (1+1))=?” Can you solve this one without using a pen and paper?

How many of them were you able to solve? Which one did you find the most difficult?