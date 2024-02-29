 Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds?

Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 29, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Harsh Goenka took to X to share a brain teaser that has left many scratching their heads. Do you think you solve it?

Solving brain teasers has turned out to be a favourite pastime for many of us. And if you also enjoy solving puzzles, riddles and brain teasers, we have one that’s sure to challenge you. The brain teaser was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X. It asks a simple question about the total number of members in a family based on a few hints. Do you think you can crack this one?

How quickly can you solve this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka? (Screengrab)
How quickly can you solve this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka? (Screengrab)

Read| Viral Brain Teaser: How many animals do you see in this picture?

“Your parents have 6 daughters including you, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the family?” wrote Harsh Goenka on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet, since being shared on February 28, has gone viral. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: ‘Solve this if you are a genius’. Can you?

Check out how people reacted to the tweet here:

“9, considering both parents are alive, 6 daughters, 1 brother and 2 parents,” posted an individual.

Another added, “6 daughters + 6 brothers + 2 Parents = 14.”

“You are one of the daughters. There are six other daughters. Each daughter has one brother. So, the total count is: Daughters: 6 (including you), son: 1. Adding these together: 6 (daughters) + 1 (son) = 7 children. Now, let’s include the parents: mother and father. Adding the parents to the children: 7 (children) + 2 (parents) = 9 people in the family,” explained a third.

A fourth commented, “Siblings 7, including parents 9.”

What do you think is the correct answer to this question? How much time did you take to solve this brain teaser?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On