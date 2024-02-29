Harsh Goenka shares a brain teaser on X. Can you crack it in five seconds?

Solving brain teasers has turned out to be a favourite pastime for many of us. And if you also enjoy solving puzzles, riddles and brain teasers, we have one that’s sure to challenge you. The brain teaser was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X. It asks a simple question about the total number of members in a family based on a few hints. Do you think you can crack this one? How quickly can you solve this brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka? (Screengrab)

“Your parents have 6 daughters including you, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the family?” wrote Harsh Goenka on X.

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet, since being shared on February 28, has gone viral. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out how people reacted to the tweet here:

“9, considering both parents are alive, 6 daughters, 1 brother and 2 parents,” posted an individual.

Another added, “6 daughters + 6 brothers + 2 Parents = 14.”

“You are one of the daughters. There are six other daughters. Each daughter has one brother. So, the total count is: Daughters: 6 (including you), son: 1. Adding these together: 6 (daughters) + 1 (son) = 7 children. Now, let’s include the parents: mother and father. Adding the parents to the children: 7 (children) + 2 (parents) = 9 people in the family,” explained a third.

A fourth commented, “Siblings 7, including parents 9.”

What do you think is the correct answer to this question? How much time did you take to solve this brain teaser?