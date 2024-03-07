Brain teaser: A man standing in the rain doesn't get his hair wet. Can you tell why?

Brain teasers, puzzles and riddles- all these things can keep a person busy for hours and sometimes even days. They are not only fun to solve, but the questions also challenge the intellect of a person. Whether you are solving maths-related brain teasers or finding the relationship between two people- many such brain teasers leave us scratching our heads. So, if you enjoy spending time solving such problems, we have one for you. This brain teaser was shared on 'Current Affairs by Testbook'.

This brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page named 'Current Affairs by Testbook'. This page often shared numerous kinds of brain teasers. Their latest question states, "A man who was outside in the rain without an umbrella or hat didn't get a single hair on his head wet. How?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you guess the name of the fifth son in this mind-bending puzzle?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This puzzle was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the man's hair didn't get wet as "he was bald". (Also Reead: Brain teaser: Can you solve this number series puzzle in 10 seconds?)

What do you think is the solution to the riddle?

Earlier, another brain teaser was shared on X that went viral. The question read, "I have six eggs. I broke two. I fried two. I ate two. How many are left?" After this post was shared, it quickly garnered the attention of many netizens. Several took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers.

Here's how people reacted to the egg-related puzzle:

An individual said, "Answer is six eggs because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle. The riddle states that I have six eggs, which is using a present clause. The words 'broke', 'cooked' and 'ate' are all past tense."

A second added, "Four eggs are left. Since you fried and ate the two eggs, you broke."

"'I have six eggs.' End of story," commented a third.