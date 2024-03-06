Brain teaser: Can you solve this number series puzzle in 10 seconds?

Brain teasers are a great way to challenge your problem-solving skills. While some of them may appear easy at first glance, they can actually be quite difficult to solve. These kinds of puzzles can be both fun and challenging, but they always put your cognitive abilities to the test. If you happen to be someone who enjoys spending time figuring out the solutions to brain teasers, we have a question for you. This particular puzzle requires you to put your maths skills to the test. So, are you ready to take on the challenge and find the correct solution? Will you be able to solve this maths brain teaser? (Instagram/@Maths Quiz, Games and Puzzle)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Maths Quiz, Games and Puzzle’. This Instagram page often shares various such questions. In their latest post, the brain teaser reads, “If 1=1, 2=4, 3=10, 4=22, then what will be the value of 5?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you guess the name of the fifth son in this mind-bending puzzle?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the solution is “46”. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: You’re a genius if you can find the height of this glass in 10 seconds)

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. In this particular brain teaser, you need to use your logical reasoning to reach the solution. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘lst4law’. The question states, “If P is the sister of Q, R is the brother of S, Q is the daughter of R, and T is the father of S. Then, how is P related to T?”

After this brain teaser was shared, many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many people said that ‘P is the granddaughter of T’.