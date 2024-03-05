Brain Teaser: You’re a genius if you can find the height of this glass in 10 seconds
While some people easily calculated the height of this glass, a few shared that they struggled with the brain teaser.
Brain teasers are fun to solve, even if some of them turn out to be real head-scratchers. Adding to that list is this maths problem that may leave you baffled. Shared on X, the brain teaser involves finding the height of a glass.
“Can you find the height of the glass?” reads the caption posted along with an image. The picture shows two stacks of glasses and one single glass. The heights of two glass stacks are mentioned in the image and the challenge is to find the height of the single glass.
Do you think you can solve this maths problem?
The post was shared a day ago on X. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 8.5 lakh views and counting. The share has also collected nearly 1,200 likes. From sharing explanations to posting how they couldn’t solve the puzzle, people posted varied reactions.
What did X users say about this glass-related maths problem?
“X + 4d = 34. X + d = 19. d= 5. X = 19 - 5. The height of the glass = 14,” posted an X user.
“14cm. I copied from someone in the comments section,” joked another.
“Simple maths. Two equations with two variables. X + 4y = 34. x+ y = 19. Now substitute x = 19 - y into the top equation: 19-y + 4y = 34, and solve for y. 3y = 34-19 = 15, y = 5. Now put it back into the bottom equation: x + 5 = 19. x = 19-5 = 14. So the glass is 14 cm tall,” added a third.
“14cm. Each new glass stacked adds an additional 5 cm height,” suggested a fourth.
While a fifth added “Sure give me a ruler,” a sixth wrote, “Didn’t get, can someone explain this?"
A few also wrote “14” or “15” in the comments section as their answer to the brain teaser.
What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to calculate the correct height of the glass?