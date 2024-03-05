Viral brain teaser: Can you find the relationship between P and T in this mind-bending puzzle?

Brain teasers and puzzles can pose various kinds of challenges. They can range from maths-related questions to logical reasoning and even figuring out relationships between two people. While at times, it can be difficult to find solutions to such brain teasers, there is no doubt that it can be equally fun to solve them. And if you happen to be an enthusiast who loves to spend their time solving such puzzles, we have just the one you need. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?(Instagram/@lst4law)

(Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you guess the name of the fifth son in this puzzle?)

The question states, “If P is the sister of Q, R is the brother of S, Q is the daughter of R, and T is the father of S. Then, how is P related to T?”

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. Many people said that ‘P is the granddaughter of T’. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: ‘99% get it wrong.’ Can you find out how many eggs are left?)

What do you think is the correct answer to this puzzle?

Will you be able to solve this intriguing puzzle?