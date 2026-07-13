Who is Jesse James Rose? All we know about ‘Lady G’ and her shocking ‘horny hypocrite’ claims against Lindsey Graham

Following Senator Lindsey Graham's death, a bombshell post from transgender actress and author Jesse James Rose gained attention of netizens. She asserted that she was acquainted with Graham from her college days and alleged that he compensated her for sexual services prior to her transition. In the wake of Lindsey Graham's passing, Jesse James Rose claimed via Instagram that he paid her for sexual favors before her transition.

The post, titled 'Eulogy for a Horny Hypocrite,' was released soon after the announcement of Graham's passing. It is now widely circulating on Instagram and Reddit, which led to extensive online discourse.

Graham passed away on Saturday after what his office initially referred to as a “brief and sudden illness.” A preliminary report from the District of Columbia medical examiner subsequently determined that the cause of death was an aortic dissection resulting from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The South Carolina Republican served in the US Senate for over twenty years after being first elected in 2002. Throughout his time in office, he emerged as a prominent Republican voice on foreign policy and national security, as well as one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress.

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Jesse James Rose's Instagram stories captured attention A significant portion of the online discourse focused on Rose's Instagram stories, where she articulated her reasons for speaking out following Graham's death.

Rose said that her decision to go public stemmed from her belief that Graham's political legacy was intertwined with what she referred to as their alleged private encounters.

Calling him “the homophobic senator from South Carolina”, she wrote: “To me he will always be the man who paid a twinky pre-transition college student (🙋🏻‍♀️) a fat stack of cash to do unspeakable things to him in a hotel room while he wore red lingerie 😌.”

She claimed to have known Graham over a decade ago, before her transition, and alleged that he had compensated her for private meetings. In another story, Rose stated, “Lindsey, rest in hell for what you did to our community,” before adding, “You loved every second of our time together and now everyone knows.”

Rose later noted that she only recognized Graham's identity after coming across online mentions of 'Lady G,' a longstanding and unverified moniker linked to rumors regarding the senator's private life. She expressed her decision to share her experience, emphasizing that public officials who oppose LGBTQ+ rights should not be exempt from examination concerning their purported private behavior.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise

Rose did not submit any photographs, messages, or other documentary proof to substantiate the personal allegations made in her Stories. These allegations have not been independently confirmed. As of the time of publication, neither Graham's office nor his family had issued any public statements regarding the posts.